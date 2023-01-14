Multiple WandaVision Actors Returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos Spinoff

Marvel Studios is looking to start this year off with a bang with their Phase 5 slate and they will launch it with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But that's just their film lineup. Marvel will also release a few Disney+ series like Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2 and possibly Echo. They're also had at work developing projects like Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart and even WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Agent of Chaos. The latter of which just began filming and has even revealed the lineup of directors, which includes Head Writer Jac Schaeffer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a lot of the cast from WandaVision will return for the series including David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes.

The actors join Deborah Jo Rupp and Emma Caufield who are also returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series also has added newcomers Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Maria Dizzia. Not much is known about the series as their plot is being kept somewhere on the pages of the Darkhold. Marvel probably won't release the series this year, so fans can probably expect it sometime in 2024.

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

What do you think about the new additions? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!