Heartstopper Star Cast in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Joe Locke to the mysterious Marvel Studios project. Deadline reports that the Heartstopper star will be along for the mischief on Disney+. Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff seems like the perfect place for more magical elements of the MCU to rear their head after Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight. While plot details are being closely guarded, sources do indicate that the character is described as a "gay teen with a dark sense of humor." Marvel Comics fans will immediately assume that this would be Billy Maximoff, a version of the hero Wiccan. Famously, both he and his brother Tommy were in WandaVision as Wanda's precocious twins. Rumors have swirled that the Scarlet Witch could be back in the saddle after her seeming demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision scribe Jac Schaeffer is set to executive producer and writer on Coven of Chaos. After the hit Disney+ series, a lot of fans wanted to see more of the Westview cast. It would seem that they're getting their wish with this project on the streamer. A lot of the viewers expected a large Scarlet Witch solo project, but that has not been announced and Marvel Studios remains mum on Wanda's status after the climax of Multiverse of Madness. Maybe the boys can bring her back? Only time will tell!

Will Scarlet Witch Be in Coven of Chaos?

Not too long ago, both Hahn and Olsen reunited at Variety's Power of Women event. Olsen told Entertainment Tonight that it would be fun to reunite with the Westview characters sometime. Maybe Vision could get into the mix as well?

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen began. Then she showed some love for her on-screen husband played by Paul Bettany. "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

Back in May, the Scarlet Witch actress also got asked about the future plans for her character. She had nothing to report and said that they probably wouldn't end up telling her anyway!

"There is no plan and I'm serious. I'm not a good liar. I wish I had a plan, and I'm not sure," Olsen said on Good Morning America earlier this year. "I'm really excited for fans to see this film because it is something very different from what they've seen and I'm really curious to hear what they want after because I think it is a very surprising film."

