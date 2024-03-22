Marvel Star Shares Disappointing Disney+ Season 2 Update

Captain America star Anthony Mackie has a sad update for fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There won't be a Season 2 of the Disney+ series. He talked to the One More Life podcast about Captain America: Brave New World and Twisted Metal. Mackie praised his relationships with Sebastian Stan and Daniel Bruhl. But, expressed some disappointment that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wouldn't be getting a second outing on the streamer. Now, that's not exactly a shock for fans who have been paying attention. As the second Disney+ show released, you would have to think that Marvel Studios would have announced a Season 2 already.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show," Mackie said. "I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

"When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit," he mused. "Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

Sam And Bucky Forever

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

While the two friends have been separated, they are still on great terms. They've been needling each other in the press for like a year now. In a recent interview with Distractify, Mackie joked that he was happy to be free of Sebastian Stan. The Marvel star joked that they both get to spread their wings now. MCU fans will see Bucky in Thunderbolts next year. So, no Sam and Bucky shenanigans. But, you can bet there will be some fun to be had regardless.

"He can never be free of me!" Mackie joked. "Sebastian and I work really well together. We have a lot of fun together. We're old enough now to where we can't get in trouble anymore. So, you know, I think it's inevitable that at some point in time, we'll cross paths in the universe again."

Stan and Mackie absolutely love these exchanges, despite the silly banter, it's clear there's tremendous love for each other. "No, I love him… It is weird [without him] of course. That's, you know, it's a little bit like Stockholm Syndrome ... But anyway, it's nice to at least always be close to each other," Stan said during D23 Expo after zinging Mackie.

Captain America 4 Does Have One Reunion

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Fear not MCU fans, there is one familiar face from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming back for Captain America: Brave New World. ComicBook.com asked Danny Ramirez about getting his wings with Top Gun before the Super Bowl. He also addressed his big return to the Marvel universe. Ramirez is pumped to be back, but his family is also excited about another big name coming to Captain America: Brave New World. Namely, Harrison Ford.

"If anyone's spicy, it's that man. He shows up. He's an unbelievable professional," Ramirez smiled. "He's obviously a legend, but he allows everyone to be themselves near him. He cracks jokes whenever he's at. He's attuned to the room, so he knows when to crack a joke, when not to, when to alleviate stress, when to. And so like, yeah, just seeing how you moved and operated in the space and some of the scenes were really there's exciting to be a part of with Harrison and so yeah man it's just one of those moments he's my, my mom's favorite actor. So when I realized he was going to be a part of, of it, I was like, well, I'll be I'll be the second favorite actor in this movie for my mom.

Are you sad there won't be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!