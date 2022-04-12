If Anthony Mackie ever finds himself stranded on a deserted island, he hopes there’s one Avengers star stuck on the island with him. As a part of Mackie’s promotional tour for his hosting gig at the CMT Music Awards, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star revealed he’d want his Disney+ costar to be stuck with him. That’s right, Mackie says Sebastian Stan would be the one Avenger he would want to get stuck on a remote island with.

“I would say Lizzle Olsen because I love to laugh at her because she’s a funny human being, but you know, everywhere I go, I take Sebastian. He’s my right hand,” Mackie said in a video answering the questions of fans. “I’m sorry for being for unsurprising but that’s my dude, so if I’m going to a deserted island for five days, I’m gonna take my dude. We could do some fishing, drink a few coconuts. It’d be great.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

#CMTAwards co-host @AnthonyMackie has answers to your #CMTFanCam questions! Find out how he prepped for hosting 🧐 , his best dance moves, and more! https://t.co/SEZvWXO9uK — CMT (@CMT) April 12, 2022

Mackie is set to get his own film franchise with Captain America 4, but Stan’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to be seen. Stan himself had previously joked that it would be Mackie’s fault if he never found himself acting in a Marvel role ever again.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I really hope Anthony Mackie doesn’t have any say in it because if he says because if he has any say in it, I’m not in Captain America 4,” Stan joked with Extra. “I love him. He’s the best, you know that.”

Captain America 4 has yet to set a release date while you can now watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

