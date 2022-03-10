Captain America 4: Sebastian Stan Blames Anthony Mackie if He Doesn’t Return as Winter Soldier

If Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) doesn’t show up in Captain America 4, it’s all Anthony Mackie’s fault. that is, of course, according to Stan himself on the red carpet celebration of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy Wednesday night. When asked if he was going to appear in the fourth Cap movie, Stan joked that it’s all up to Mackie to decide.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I really hope Anthony Mackie doesn’t have any say in it because if he says because if he has any say in it, I’m not in Captain America 4,” Stan joked with Extra. “I love him. He’s the best, you know that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little is known about the flick, other than the fact Mackie will reprise his role as the stars-and-stripes-wearing Avenger.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Marvel producer Nate Moore previously said on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

No official release date for Captain America 4 has been set by Marvel Studios yet. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What characters would you like to see in Captain America 4? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things MCU!