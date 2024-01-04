Marvel Exec Offers Major Update on Black Panther TV Series

Marvel fans got a pleasant surprise late last year, with the announcement of a new Eyes of Wakanda Disney+ animated series. Fans are definitely excited to see how Eyes of Wakanda takes the massive visual scale of the Black Panther films and translates it into animation, and although a lot is still unknown about the series, it sounds like that will lead to a pleasant surprise. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote Marvel's Echo, executive producer Brad Winderbaum explained how Eyes of Wakanda came to be.

"It's a show we're producing in partnership with Proximity Media, with Ryan Coogler as one of our executive producers," Winderbaum explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "The show was brought to us by Todd Harris, who was a longtime storyboard artist at the company, just like Bryan Andrews was, who is the director of What If...? He pitched the show to Ryan and he pitched the show to Kevin and I, and we were like, 'Let's do it.' I don't want to say too much about it, only that people do not see it coming."

Is Black Panther Getting a TV Spinoff?

Over the years, there have been conversations about spinning out the world of Black Panther onto Disney+, with reports indicating that a Kingdom of Wakanda series was in the works. Last year, producer Nate Moore hinted that work on Wakanda Forever was getting in the way of that live-action series, so it will be interesting to see if any of those concepts are retooled into Eyes of Wakanda.

"Because of the amount of time and attention that went into this film, and frankly the Ironheart show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be, but there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan about. So, we'll see how far we can get with it," Moore explained to Collider.

Will There Be a Black Panther 3?

While a third Black Panther film has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, those working behind-the-scenes at the franchise have definitely hinted at it as a possibility.

"You know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it," Shuri actress Letitia Wright told Variety earlier this year. "We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab so it's going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Marvel producer Nate Moore previously told Collider. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

What do you think of the newest details surrounding Eyes of Wakanda? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!