Marvel's Echo Star Alaqua Cox Surprises Fans With Pregnancy Reveal

Echo star Alaqua Cox used Mother's Day to surprise her followers in a big way. Sunday afternoon, the Marvel newcomer revealed she and her fiance are expecting. In a post to her Instagram profile, Cox and her partner held up cupcakes with blue frosting seeping out of the side.

"Best Mother's Day gift," Cox wrote alongside the picture. "We can't wait to meet you, baby boy!"

When will Maya Lopez appear next?

Cox originated the role of Maya Lopez/Echo in Marvel's Hawkeye in 2021, and it's likely the character will next appear in her self-titled series later this year or early next year. The series has been done with principal photography for a while now, though no other information has been made available as to the status of the project.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox said when asked about her MCU role and how she came to get it. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She added, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

What is Marvel's Echo series about?

According to Echo producer Stephen Broussard, the series will be one of Marvel's most grounded entries yet.

"[Production on 'Echo'] is going well. It's very different. Like, talking about Werewolf by Night to this. It's a very different tonal sort of thing. I don't want to say too much because there's not a whole lot out there in the world, but it feels very grounded, it feels very spiritual in ways that feel fresh for us," he explained. "Alaqua as the lead is incredibly compelling. I'm sort of hard-pressed to think of something that it feels like outside in the broader realm of the MCU, let alone within what we've done here. So stay tuned on that really cool stuff."

Echo has yet to receive a release date from Disney+ while Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the service on 2024.

Echo has yet to receive a release date from Disney+ while Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the service on 2024.