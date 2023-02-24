Did Marvel's Echo Star Just Reveal A 2023 Release Date Window?

Did Marvel's Echo star Alaqua Cox just tease a possible 2023 release date window for the Disney+ series? Fans are certainly asking that question after seeing her latest post on Twitter. In the tweet, Cox writes "Can October hurry tf up and get here already" with an emoji of the smiling face melting into a puddle. When a fan responded asking "is echo coming out in october?" Cox replied with two images of the zipper-mouth emojis, to say 'not saying a word.'

We've heard nothing about Echo (no pun) in quite some time, making it one of the most conspicuous omissions from the Marvel Studios' and/or Disney+ slate. Echo was in production last year (as evidenced by an entire D23 sizzle reel last fall), and fans expected to either end 2022 or kick off 2023 for Marvel Disney+. However, late last year Echo head writer Marion Dayre stated that it could be upwards of a year delay before the series was released, which had fans somewhat disappointed. Additional news in recent weeks that Disney is slowing production on Marvel content left fans even more skeptical about when and where a project like Echo would fit in.

However, Alaqua Cox's indirect tease of an October release date for Echo on Disney+ seems in line with the revised timelie that Dayre and others have been hinting at. Echo will continue the story of Maya Lopez/Echo (Cox), which began in the Hawkeye Disney+ series in fall 2021. Echo will also re-unite Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin with Charlie Cox's Mat Murdock/Daredevil, both of whom are now established players in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after their heydey in the Netflix Marvel Universe. Daredevil and Kingpin will then go on to star in the Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series set for 2024 – so again, placing Echo in fall 2023 seems like prudent placement, and makes it more likely this release date window is real.

If Echo is set for October 2023 (a spot formerly held by Agatha: Coven of Chaos), it's an interesting first piece that can then can our speculation about when other Marvel TV seires coudl be coming. Only two Marvel Disney+ series are gauranteed to air in 2023 – but that doesn't mean three is out of the question. Right now, Secret Invasion, Echo, and Loki Season 2 are three series we know are far enough in production or in post-production, so each of them is viable for release this year. A Loki Season 2 teaser was shown at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, making it likely to arrive soon (Spring?); Echo is seemingly set for October (Daredevil and Halloween = good match); could Secret Invasion be released in late summer/early fall, alongside The Marvel's movie? It's looking more and more likely...

