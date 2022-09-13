Echo Star Alaqua Cox Praises Series' Authentic Representation

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be making history next year with Echo, a Disney+ series following the further adventures of Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox) after Hawkeye. There's a lot about Echo that is somewhat unprecedented — its titular heroine is the first Native American and deaf superhero to get her own solo project, something she hasn't even fully had in the pages of Marvel Comics. In a recent interview with Marvel's official Instagram account, Cox shared her pride about the series' "authentic representation", and teased exactly what Echo's new story will look like.

"I grew up not seeing anyone that looked like me on the screen, so now this generation will be able to have someone — a person of color who's deaf — that they can see," Cox explained. "So having this authentic representation is amazing."

"You will see, once she leaves New York, she's faced with some issues," Cox revealed. "So she goes to Oklahoma, where she originally lives. She will try to find the definition of family and community and what it means to her, because she's been alone for so long. So she wants to try to get back involved with her family, and connect with her Indigenous roots as well."

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

Echo is expected to debut on Disney+ in the summer of 2023.

