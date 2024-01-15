Marvel's Echo Has Comic Book Cinema's Best Needle Drop

Echo returned fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to street-level storytelling, a far cry from the days of multiversal plot lines. The show features a wide array of music to match its broodier tone, but the inclusion of one specific track helped cement the show as the one property with Marvel Studios' best needle drop. Spoilers up ahead for Marvel's Echo! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch through the first three episodes of the show.

With a bounty on her head after presumably killing Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Hawkeye, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) returns to her hometown of Tamaha, Oklahoma to lay low and hope things with the supporters of the iconic Marvel baddie blow over. It's in this town we see that her Uncle Henry (Chaske Spencer) owns and operates the local skating rink, and finds himself a part of Fisk's sprawling criminal empire.

Henry's skating rink front is both good and bad in that it allows him to work with Fisk and redirect the focus to Maya elsewhere, but that also means he has various Fisk cronies waltzing about. One of those characters eventually relays information about Lopez's presence in town up the chain, causing Fisk's top lieutenants to swarm the place.

It's here the show has one of its best fight scenes, one set to Rob Zombie's metal tentpole "Dragula." In the show itself, Lopez blares the song over the speakers of the skating rink in an attempt to disorientate Fisk's buddies. After one of them manages to break the fuse box and cut the speakers off, the song then switches to score mode, playing over the fight scene that finds Lopez taking out many of Fisk's men.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.