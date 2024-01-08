Echo: Where to Watch the New Marvel Series

Here's when and where to watch Marvel's Echo, plus everything you need to know about the new Marvel Studios series.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is spotlighting Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). Echo, the first series under the new Marvel Spotlight banner and the first Marvel Studios show to receive the TV-MA rating, spins out of the Disney+ series Hawkeye and follows Maya as she returns home to Oklahoma's Choctaw Nation while pursued by kingpin Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. After the death of her father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon), Marvel's Indigenous character reconnects with her roots in the gritty and grounded drama that has echoes of Marvel's Daredevil.

Below, read on for everything to know about the newest Marvel series and where to watch Echo online.

Where Is Echo Streaming?



You can stream Echo exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. To watch, you'll need an active Disney+ or Hulu subscription and a profile set to allow the TV-MA content rating. (Primary Disney+ profiles and profiles associated with a date of birth 18 or older will default to TV-MA; mature content will automatically be hidden from kids' profiles.)

When Does Echo Come Out on Disney Plus and Hulu?



All episodes of Echo are available to stream starting Tuesday, January 9, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m ET on Disney+ and Hulu.

How Many Episodes of Echo Are There?



Marvel's Echo consists of five episodes. There will be no weekly release: all five episodes are streaming January 9.

Echo Rating



Marvel's Echo contains content considered unsuitable for children under 17 and is rated TV-MA for language and violence.

Echo Cast



Alaqua Cox reprises her role from Marvel's Hawkeye and leads a cast that includes Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian), Graham Greene (1883), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!), Charlie Cox (Daredevil, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil, Hawkeye).

Does Echo Take Place After Hawkeye?



Echo is set after the events of Hawkeye, where Maya became the commander of the Tracksuit Mafia and sought to avenge her father's death. That series ended with (spoiler alert) Maya shooting her "uncle" Wilson in the face, which is inspired by the character's appearance in Daredevil comics.

Watch the Marvel Echo Trailer



Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest Echo news and developments.