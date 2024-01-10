Marvel's Echo Includes Bullseye Easter Egg

Marvel's Echo has released all five episodes of its first season on Disney+ and Hulu, taking fans to a corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that's a bit darker than the rest of the franchise. A return to the street-level days of Netflix's DefendersVerse, the show is as gritty as it is dark, and it has the villains to boot. In fact, one of the groups that appeared in this series in support of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) has close ties to Bullseye.

The Black Knife Cartel appears in the series as some of Fisk's henchmen. In the Marvel Comics source material, the group first appeared in Bullseye's self-titled 2017 series from Ed Brisson and Guillermo Sana Bauza. In the story, the Black Knife Cartel wasn't attached to Kingpin per se, given they provided weapons and ammunition to any crime lord and gang within the universe.

Bullseye is then hired by a mobster in New York City to retrieve his kidnapped son of the gang, going toe-to-toe with dozens of Black Knife Cartel members throughout the pages of the series.

Now that the Black Knife Cartel is now part of the MCU, combined with the fact Daredevil has officially been made canon, it's possible Wilson Bethel's Pointdexter could end up appearing opposite the group in a future Marvel Studios release.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

