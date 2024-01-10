Marvel's Echo Gives Character Comic-Accurate Costume

Marvel's Echo gave Maya her comic-accurate costume. But, not in the way the fans might expect. The entire Disney+ series released last night and fans noticed that Alaqua Cox's character is rocking a jacket similar to her comic book counterpart. Folks began picking up on the detail around episode 2 of Echo. Near the collar of her leather jacket, there's a star pattern that's a dead match to her most notable comics appearances. When Maya Lopez was introduced in Hawkeye, a lot of fans were sad to see that she didn't have the white handprint detail on her face.

Sadly, if you were hoping that was going to show up in Echo, you're going to be waiting a while. The series creators made some other decisions that will likely please fans when it comes to Maya's character. For one, with the input from the people of the Choctaw Nation, they designed her final staggering hero look. It wraps a lot of her heritage around her as she comes into conflict with the series big bad. Viewers probably noticed the emphasis on her unique history throughout the first two entries. It's probably safe to say that Echo's final costume is going to spark a lot of conversation.

Echo Makes Some Changes From The Comics

A lot of the different paths Echo finds herself on in the Disney+ series come down to the creative team. Sydney Freeland has stressed that certain things like her comics powers wouldn't be making the jump to live-action. Mimicking other people's fight styles could have been interesting. But, the Echo team wanted to go for something a little more off the beaten path. ComicBook.com spoke to Alaqua Cox about some of the ways her character differs on-screen.

"Obviously, this is different from the comic books," Cox told us about the balance between the source material and the show. "And I'm just really proud to have an indigenous director and indigenous people behind the camera as well, to be able to help make that cultural superhero power accurate and represented, and it's a definite different superpower than we're used to seeing. So I'm proud of that, and I think it'll be very unique and special for the audience to see."

Echo Is Finally Available On Disney+

Starring Alaqua Cox , all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

