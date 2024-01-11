Marvel's Echo: What Are Lighthorsemen?

Marvel Studios' Echo was released on Disney+ and Hulu this week, and the new series follows Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) after the events of Hawkeye. Maya is Choctaw, so Echo includes many important ties to the Choctaw Nation, who worked closely with the show's production. Echo features flashbacks to Maya's ancestors, which showcases everything from a unique game called Ishtaboli or stickball to the appearance of the Lighthorsemen. Just like Echo's other Choctaw touches, the Lighthorsemen were a real group of Native American police.

"In 1824, General Council passed a law establishing the Lighthorsemen in the homelands," Choctaw Nation's official website explains. "After removal, Choctaws used Lighthorsemen to maintain the law and manage the courts. But Lighthorsemen could only enforce laws regarding Choctaw citizens. Non-Choctaws were handled by the U.S. government. If a nonChoctaw broke a Choctaw law, a U.S. agent would have to come and arrest them. But because of the distance between Choctaw Territory and Arkansas, where U.S. agents were based, the journey took a long time and sometimes US agents would not come at all."

Echo features flashbacks to Tuklo, the first woman member of Lighthorsemen and Maya's ancestor. As Maya's powers grow, she channels some of the Choctaw women from her past, including Tuklo. Tuklo is a fictional character who is an incredibly skilled marksman, but her father forbids her from becoming a Lighthorseman because she's a woman, and women are meant to "create life, not take it." However, Tuklo ultimately proves herself have saving members of her tribe from an attack. In Maya's time, Maya uses Tuklo's skills when going up against Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'ONofrio) and his goons.

You can learn more about the Lighthorseman at Choctaw Nation.com.

Choctaw Nation Releases Official Website Dedicated to Echo:

"Marvel Studios' new series, Echo, is an exciting project where Native representation, specifically Choctaw representation, has been placed squarely at the forefront of creative development," the Choctaw Nation site reads. "From the beginning, experts in Choctaw history, culture, and language were included in conversations about how Choctaw people would be portrayed. This significant step shows Marvel Studios' desire to be part of the future of Native American representation in Hollywood, and the Choctaw Nation is proud to partner with the studio on this project."

The site features members of the Choctaw Nation detailing their partnership with Marvel and takes a deep dive into Echo's most important Native moments.

You can learn more at echo.choctawnation.com.

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo will leave Hulu on April 9th.