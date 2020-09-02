The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Production Schedule Could Push Series to 2021

✖

As Hollywood begins to lay the foundation to return to work in the coming weeks, recent reports have suggested The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki were two shows eyeing an immediate return to work. Now, the ace scoopers at Murphy's Multiverse suggest the former is returning to international waters to finish the production it had started before shutdowns. If you think back to March, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was hard at working shooting principal photography in the Czech Republic. According to the latest reports, the production will be heading back there before too long.

Murphy says the show is aiming to return to Prague in October and film there between October and November in hopes of returning home by holidays. Should that be the case, it would seem unlikely The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would maintain the 2020 release date.

Even on the surface, there's a lot to unpack from the production news. When it comes to shows on Disney+ — take The Mandalorian, as an example — the entire season is finished before it premieres. As the Marvel Studios shows are following a similar episode count, one would assume Kevin Feige and his team would also want the full season in the hopper before premiering. Should Murphy's reporting be accurate and filming will last in Prague at least through November, that leaves the post-production team a month to get everything in order for a 2020 release.

Then there's the question of what a delay would mean from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's continuity. Say The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is delayed to next year, what does that mean for features like The Eternals or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? While it's all but guaranteed the series won't tie into the former, Shang-Chi is rumored to involve espionage and the world of spys, so there's at least some crossover potential there.

On the flip side, perhaps the Prague filming isn't a super large chunk of the series and is but a few scenes. If that's the case, the majority of the season could already be in the hopper as the studio and post-production teams await a few tidbits here and there.

Earlier this summer, Czech officials banned Americans from entering the country due to the rising number of coronavirus cases stateside. Shortly thereafter Czech Film Commission head Pavlína Žipková clarified the reports, saying tourists were banned from entry. Those traveling to the country for work, especially massive Hollywood film productions would be granted access.

“In relation to the EU declaring a travel ban on the U.S., please let me assure you this is not valid for economic workers but tourism travellers only," the official said in June. "Filmmakers of all nations are welcome in the Czech Republic.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to get a new release date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.