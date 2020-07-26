The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Toy Reveals New Look at Sam Wilson's Costume

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might be delayed from the August date it was previously attached to, but that's not stopping the world of consumer products from slowing down its usual breakneck pace. A new toy featuring artwork from the series has started making the rounds online as of Saturday featuring a new look at Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in his new suit. The toy is a car a part of the Hot Wheels Character Cars line and features the artwork and logo of the show on its backing board.

As with other toys in the past, this toy itself has nothing to do with the show. Rather, it simply includes new promo art surrounding the show. The series was initially set to hit Disney+ as early as next month though coronavirus-related production shutdowns laid the groundwork for a delayed release. Thanks to the magic of toy production schedules, it stands to reason these toys will start popping up on the shelves of retailers to coincide with the show's original release.

Both Mackie and his costar Sebastian Stan previously said there were just a few weeks left to film when the production was shut down in Prague. Mackie even went on a quick press tour to reassure fans the show wasn't canceled and they'd be back filming as soon as regulations allowed.

"We have a little bit more to go back and do, but everybody rest assured, it will come out. We are not cancelled," Mackie said. "Because you know, in this business, 'Take a little break, we'll come back to it,' that means they're never coming back to it [laughs]. I was like, 'Man, I was Captain America for all of two weeks, this sucks! How did I get fired on my day off?'"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date. Mackie and Stan both appear in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+. In fact, the movie is expected to serve as a direct lead-in for the series.

What characters do you think will pop up in the Disney+ series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.