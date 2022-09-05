Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3

Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.

As She-Hulk summons Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify as a character witness in Blonsky's hearing, "Megan Thee Stallion" is exposed as Runa Thee Shapeshifter (Peg O'Keef). In a courtroom and then post-credits cameo, the "Body" performer appears as herself in a twerk dance sequence that Maslany called "the greatest day of my life."

Songs featured in Thursday's She-Hulk Episode 3 include "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion and "VIP" by Samuel S. Garay. Both tracks have been added to Marvel's official She-Hulk soundtrack playlist on Spotify, which features such songs as "Fast (Motion)" by Saweetie and "Who's That Girl?" by Eve.

"It really came together very quickly, and we didn't even have time to stop and just stand in awe at the fact that this was actually happening," head writer Jessica Gao told EW of the "Savage" rapper's much-talked-about cameo. "It was everyone's dream come true, especially Tatiana."

Co-star Jameela Jamil, who plays super-powered influencer Titania, recommended the "Hot Girl Summer" star as the episode's celebrity cameo at the center of the defrauded Dennis' lawsuit.

"Oh my god, I mean, the camera loves her. She looks perfect. She was so excited to be there," Gao said of Megan Thee Stallion. "That last scene where the two of them are dancing, did you ever in your life imagine that would be possible in the MCU?"

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, new episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.