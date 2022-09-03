She-Hulk's Onscreen Backlash Was Inspired by Real Instagram Comments

Three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now into the world, bringing the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series has provided a frank and hilarious look at Jen's life as a high-profile lawyer and reluctant hero, all while weaving in some self-aware acknowledgments of the perils of being a female superhero. As some eagle-eyed fans have begun to point out, one key sequence from the series' third episode took that self awareness to new heights. Twitter user @shehulkupdates revealed that some of the onscreen social media backlash shown in Episode 3, during a montage of the media's reaction to She-Hulk, appears to have been inspired by real misogynistic comments left on Marvel's Instagram when the show was first announced in 2019. One comment — "So we have a #MeToo movement and now all the male heroes are gone?" — appears to have been lifted almost directly from a comment left on the post.

It seems like Marvel took some inspiration. In 2019 when Marvel announced She-Hulk the comments were spammed with outraged men. Even some of the exact words shown in the video. “So we have a metoo movement now and all the male heroes are gone?” #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/YQoJGcnAP6 — She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) September 1, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I had a very specific idea of the tone that I wanted for the show, having come from comedy and really having thought about it for so long," Gao previously told EW. "But it was really tricky having to balance comedy and being light and irreverent and also very meta and self-aware, but also there's this kind of expectation of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and balancing all of the action and the drama and the plot, too."

