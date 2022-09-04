New She-Hulk Photos Show Tatiana Maslany Filming THAT Scene With Megan Thee Stallion

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured one of the show's biggest cameos yet, an appearance by none other than Megan Thee Stallion. In a scene that's since taken the internet by storm, Megan and She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany twerk in the latter's office. Now, behind-the-scenes snapshots of the moment have surfaced, featuring Maslany in motion-capture gear so that VFX filmmakers were able to recreate her Hulk alter ego.

tatiana maslany and megan thee stallion behind the scenes for she-hulk pic.twitter.com/I6gTOLZjrE — mcu content (@mcucomfort) September 3, 2022

Earlier this year, Maslany called the cameo the greatest day of her life though she didn't reveal at the time who was appearing.

"I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life," Maslany recently revealed to THR. "It was the greatest moment of my life. Especially in the mo-cap suit! There's no way I'm going to feel cool if I'm opposite the most beautiful cool person on the planet. There's just no way. So if I can look like a little kid dancing in pajamas, that's fine with me. As long as I get to dance with her, I'm happy."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

