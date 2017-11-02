She-Hulk Episode 3 Drops a Hilarious Thor: Ragnarok Reference





She-Hulk's latest episode actually had a clever Thor: Ragnarok callback. The B-plot for this week centered around Dennis (Drew Matthews) being defrauded by an Asgardian light elf. Hysterically, the alien was a shape-shifter posing as Megan Thee Stallion. Pug, Jennifer Walters' coworker, has to represent the arrogant attorney in the case. But, near the beginning of the proceedings, the elf's lawyer tries to scuttle the entire situation before it even gets to trial. They pull out the old diplomatic immunity defense, stating that because the defendant is Asgardian, human law has no jurisdiction. Pug quickly counters that the alleged fraud took place outside of New Asgard's boarders. Runa the Light Elf then paraphrases the previous MCU movie by saying that "Asgard isn't a place, it is it's people." It's a silly moment, but one that shows just how complicated the world Marvel Studios created has become. Viewers will see even more crossover moments when other people trickle into the series.

Head writer Jessica Gao actually shared how great Maslany's instincts for character and story were as the series began during a conversation with D23. This episode was just a continuing masterclass in how much command she has over Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk.

“ASGARD IS NOT A PLACE IT IS A PEOPLE”



“Thor’s inspirational speeches are not admissible in court”



Judge Price was not trying to hear all that 💀#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/VarZAfI1u3 — Screener Supreme (@theprimetimeman) September 1, 2022

Gao said, "I only knew [Maslany] as a dramatic actress, and she's super funny! There have been so many times where she pinpointed something that didn't quite feel right, instinctively and also intellectually. It forced us to work together to get it to a better place that was more real, smarter, and better. I'm eternally grateful."

