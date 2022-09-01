Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week

Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.

Imprisoned since 2008 after his battle with her cousin in The Incredible Hulk, the supervillain is seemingly rehabilitated and seeking parole. But when leaked video of Abomination's alleged prison escape (in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) surfaces, jeopardizing Jen's case, she issues a witness summons — summoning Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Master of the Mystic Arts.

And that's just the "A" plot. In the "B" plot, Jen's colleague, Pug (Josh Segarra), represents Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews): a "self-absorbed, chauvinistic, conceited" former co-worker from the DA's office who "once described himself as a New York 10 and an LA 11." When Dennis files suit against his ex-girlfriend for defrauding him of $175,000, she's revealed to be Runa (Peg O'Keef): a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard.

The scam artist shapeshifter purported to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar and "Body" singer Megan Thee Stallion, who — like Banner, Blonsky, and Wong — makes a cameo appearance (still not a cameo-of-the-week show).

Also introduced in this episode is She-Hulk's Superhuman Law Division colleague-slash-rival Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldberry), who has clawed her way to the top to become one of the best at GLK&H and is threatened by the superhero lawyer's arrival.

Marvel has released the first images from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky,"

