Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 2 Images: Attorney for Hire

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday's She-Hulk Episode 2, "Superhuman Law." Lady-Hulk. Girl-Hulk. Or, as cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) suggested, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Whatever you call her, hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) gets a new name in Thursday's She-Hulk: "Attorney for Hire." Deemed a liability for the LA DA's office after a courtroom battle with the GLK&H law firm turned into a literal courtroom battle with super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil), Jen is fired from her job as Deputy District Attorney. In a montage, Jen goes from She-Hulk to She-Sulk as she's repeatedly rejected: "We can't hire a lawyer who is such a big distraction in court." "We just can't take the risk of a sideshow."

Jen's jobless streak ends when she's hired by rival Holden Holliway (Steve Coulter), an attorney at Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway. It's the first top-tier law firm to launch an entire division dedicated to superhuman law, and Holliway wants She-Hulk — not Jen — to be the green face of it.

"Oh, my God. Is this why they hired me? Okay, this sucks," Jen tells us in a fourth-wall break. "I am totally qualified, but now everyone around here will always think this is the only reason that I got the job. It's so unfair." Jen's job depends on She-Hulk representing the Superhuman Law Division as a hulk lawyer — and representing her first client, Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). A Russian-born, British-raised Royal Marines commando "on loan to the US government," Blonsky battled her cousin in a Harlem brawl in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, causing a conflict of interest.

But Blonsky, who has been imprisoned since 2008 (except for when he sneaks out for secret underground cage fights as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), has seemingly reformed.

"Blonsky wrote me a really nice letter a while back, and a really heartfelt haiku. So we put everything behind us," Bruce tells Jen over the phone just before hyper-jumping into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar. "That fight was so many years ago, I'm a completely different person now. Literally."

Bruce gives Jen his blessing to take the Blonsky case, telling her, "It's not easy going public." It's not easy going green, either, especially when the press has dubbed her the superhero "She-Hulk."

"That's got a nice ring to it," Bruce says. "She-Hulk, Attorney at Law." (Hey, that's the name of the show!) Marvel has released images from She-Hulk Episode 2, "Superhuman Law," which you can see in the gallery below. (See images from Episode 1, "A Normal Amount of Rage.")

