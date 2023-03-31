Marvel's Secret Invasion Reveals History of Emilia Clarke's Character

We now know more details about the Marvel character Emilia Clarke is playing in Secret Invasion. The Game of Thrones star is the latest high-profile actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sticking to the small screen in the Disney+ event series. While an official release date hasn't been announced, eagle-eyed Disney+ subscribers saw a listing on the Secret Invasion landing page that it will premiere on June 21st. So with a summer debut on the horizon, it's time to get more images and details on exactly what will be taking place in Secret Invasion, including the big reveal of Emilia Clarke's character and her ties to an existing Marvel figure.

Vanity Fair released a feature on Secret Invasion, filled with interviews and first-look photos of stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, and Cobie Smulders. When the article got to Emilia Clarke, it didn't pull any punches, revealing that fans have seen her character before, though it was back in 2019's Captain Marvel. Her character's name is G'iah (pronounced "Guy-ah") and was a small girl reunited with her father Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) aboard the Skrull spacecraft orbiting Earth. "Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter?" Jackson said. "She's the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter."

Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion Character Has Daddy Issues

Fans have understandably forgotten that Ben Mendelsohn's Talos even had a wife and daughter, which is what makes their relationship strained in Secret Invasion. "It's hardened her for sure. There's a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl," Clarke said. "She's a refugee kid who's had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn't know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship."

G'iah also isn't the biggest fan of humans, or Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. "These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built," Clarke added. "There's a lot of emotions that live within her, and there's a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does."

Emilia Clarke Originally Rumored to Play a Major X-Men Character in Secret Invasion

The discovery of Secret Invasion GIFs on social media back in October led many to believe Emilia Clarke was playing the X-Men character Abigail Brand in Secret Invasion. One of those gifs was titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and showed Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart.

However, after finding out Clarke's character is named G'iah and is the daughter of the Skrull Talos, it raises new questions. Is G'iah just the MCU's take on Abigail Brand, or is the former director of SWORD not involved in Secret Invasion at all?

We'll soon find out when Secret Invasion debuts June 21st on Disney+.