Spider-Man: Far From Home Easter Egg Teased Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series

An Easter egg teasing the newly-announced Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion hides in plain sight in the post-credits scene ending Spider-Man: Far From Home. After keeping watch over Spider-Man (Tom Holland) during his school field trip to Europe in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, super-spies Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are revealed as shapeshifting Skrulls: Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn). The husband and wife are undercover and keeping an eye on things for the real Fury, who we learn is off-world working with the Skrulls nearly 30 years after the events of Captain Marvel.

The post-credits scene opens with the camera holding on Skrull Fury and Skrull Hill's license plate — HNM 620II — referencing Secret Invasion tie-in comic Hawkeye & Mockingbird Vol. 1 #6, published in January 2011. It's one of several license plate Easter eggs sprinkled throughout Far From Home, each referencing key comic book issues tied to the film's characters.

In the issue, W.C.A. (World Counterterrorism Agency) founder Bobbi Morse — a.k.a. reserve Avenger and former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Mockingbird — treks through the jungles of the Savage Land with spy Dominic Fortune when she stumbles across ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury.

Fury, carrying a Skrull corpse, claims he's doing clean up by burning alien bodies after the Skrull invasion ends in a war in New York's Central Park. But Morse, who was held prisoner on the Skrull homeworld for years while a Skrull sleeper agent took her place on Earth, quickly deduces "Fury" is another shapeshifter — and proves this by shooting him in the arm and drawing green blood.

The Mockingbird character appeared opposite Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) in Marvel Television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where she was played by Adrianne Palicki. Jackson's Fury also appeared in two episodes of the since-ended series that aired on ABC.

In the Marvel Comics crossover event Secret Invasion, the heroes of the Marvel Universe become gripped with paranoia when they discover that the Skrulls have been secretly invading Earth for years and posing as their most trusted allies. Among the characters to be revealed as Skrulls include — spoilers — Elektra, Black Bolt of the Inhumans, Hank Pym, Avengers butler Edwin Jarvis, and New Avengers founding member Spider-Woman.

The comic book event also sees an underground Fury put together a new team of Howling Commandos, his Secret Warriors, to combat the emerging Skrull threat. Secret Invasion ends with Spider-Man villain Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin, promoted to top cop of the world when he fires the shot that kills the Skrull Queen Veranke — the fake Spider-Woman — during a massive war that brings together multiple teams of Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Young Avengers, the Thunderbolts, and even a syndicate of super-powered criminals.

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced Disney+ original series Secret Invasion with Jackson and Mendelsohn on December 10, saying of the comic book: "Next to Civil War, Secret Invasion is arguably the biggest crossover comic event of the last 20 years, and we're bringing it to Disney+."

Feige added both Secret Invasion and Ironheart, another new series about a gifted teen (Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams) who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man, will "tie directly to MCU feature films." Secret Invasion is expected to connect to the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel 2, now releasing in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Secret Invasion has not set a release date on Disney+.