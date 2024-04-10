Marvel Announces What If...? Tie-in Book

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What if there was a book about the making of Marvel's What If...? Abrams Books on Wednesday unveiled The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?, the official behind-the-scenes art book of the Emmy Award-nominated Disney+ series that questions, revisits and twists classic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 272-page book, which hits shelves on August 27, takes fans behind the scenes of Marvel Studios' first animated show and features interviews with the animators, designers, producers, and writers of the series set to return with its upcoming third season.

See the official description and cover reveal below:

With each story, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) acts as a guide through these various timelines and raises such questions as: What if Ultron successfully defeated the Avengers and acquired the Infinity Stones? What if Peggy Carter was injected with Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T'Challa became Star-Lord? Filled with striking imagery and a bold color palette, these timelines are brought to life in an animation style that is complementary to the look and feel of the MCU and features designs by the guiding hand of Ryan Meinerding, giving the series a cohesive look and feel with the films.

In the first volume, readers "will discover everything that goes into translating their favorite heroes and villains from live action to animation and how exciting new possibilities for storytelling can open up if you only ask, 'What if…?'" The book is written by Paul Davies (Marvel's Spider-Man: The Art of the Game, Marvel Studios' Eternals: The Art of the Movie) and includes a foreward by Brad Winderbaum, What If...? executive producer and head of streaming, television, and animation for Marvel Studios, as well as an afterword by series director and executive producer Bryan Andrews. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon now.

The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...? should tide fans over until season 3 — featuring the Anthony Mackie-voiced Captain America, The Marvels' Monica Rambeau (Tayonah Parris), Black Widow's Red Guardian (David Harbour) and more — further explores the MCU multiverse.

"I thought that [What If...? season 3] could come out at the end of the year in 2024 possibly, but that would be tight. There's some other group of people that are masterminding when things [release] and they're moving things on the board, and I don't know where we [What If...?] exist on that at this moment, as well as [Marvel Zombies]," Andrews recently told ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast. "Zombies, I'm still working on at the same time, and that's going to be crazy and that's coming out, but that keeps moving around too, right? So I wish I could help you [with the release date], but I can't!"

All episodes of Marvel's What If...? seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+.