Marvel's What If…? Writer Celebrates Season 2 Finale

What If…? Season 2 has come to a close and one of the series writers took a second to thank everyone involved for such a successful season. On Twitter, A.C.Bradley wrote a nice message from everybody over at Marvel Studios who help bring this season to life. Some viewers might not realize, most of What If...? season two was written during the pandemic in 2020. That means the circumstances behind the MCU is animated show were a little more strenuous than usual.

In spite of the lingering hardship, Bradley her team of writers and the creative brain trust master deliver the highest rated MCU project of 2023. With season three already announced, the sky really feels like the limit for whatever Marvel Studios decides to do next with this series. Check out what she had to say on Twitter right here.

#WhatIf... Kahhori was only possible with the support of the Mohawk community.



Immense gratitude to you all, including a heartfelt thanks to our incredible translators and collaborators: Cecilia King, Doug George, Eva Fadden, Rick Hill, Devery Jacobs, and Jeremy White. — A.C. Bradley (@TheAshBradley) December 30, 2023

"That's a wrap on #WhatIfS2! A heartfelt thank you to everyone for your unwavering support and love," Bradley began. "It's been an incredible journey! Now, let's shine a spotlight on a few of the amazing people behind the scenes who made #WhatIf possible: A heartfelt shout-out and big hug to Joel and Graham Fisher — brothers, editors, & my close friends. Pacing and tone are in the hands of editors, and ours are unmatched. Here's to our 3rd show together and to many more!"

"Our exceptional storyboarding team, led by Aram Sarkisian, who bring the stories to life. Hats off to our production designer, Paul Lasaine, & his team, including Kristina Vardazaryan. And the always impressive Ryan Meinerding & Amelia Vidal, our character designers," she continued. "But this is just a glimpse of our amazing art, design, and story crew! If our show entertained you, then please head over to IMDB to explore their other works! All the love to @Laura_Karpman our composer! Her music adds magic to every scene. Go see/hear her latest masterpiece made with the Watcher himself, @jfreewright, in #AmericanFiction. A brilliant movie with phenomenal music, crafted by brilliant minds. I loved it!"

Making Kahhori In The MCU

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Kahhori's episode in season two of What If…? is one of the series' crowning achievements, if not the entire MCU as a whole. As a person who is helping steer the show, Bradley had to show respect to the Mohawk nation members who helped them figure out the story and pay homage to a culture that doesn't get spotlighted nearly as much as it should. The fan response to Kahhori's introduction proves that hard work has not gone unnoticed among the viewership.

"#WhatIf... Kahhori was only possible with the support of the Mohawk community," Bradley clarified. "Immense gratitude to you all, including a heartfelt thanks to our incredible translators and collaborators: Cecilia King, Doug George, Eva Fadden, Rick Hill, Devery Jacobs, and Jeremy White. Also, a thanks to my good friend and frequent collaborator @rodrigoblaas, for letting us use his name for our villainous conquistador. Welcome to MCU canon!"

The writer went on to credit other actors who appeared in the rest of the adventures during What If…? Season 2. "What a cast! Both returning and new actors — each one brought their A-game. We are in your debt! Amid the stress of a global pandemic, they came out to play with us, recording from home, often in their closets (it has the best soundproofing)!"

Shining A Light On The Creative Team

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Under incredibly harrowing circumstances, the team behind What If…? managed to deliver an animated series that most Marvel Studios fans would agree on as some of the best work since the pandemic began. During her thread, Bradley had to shout out both the writers directors and the executives who help push this anthology series out into the world amidst a global pandemic.

Bradley said, "Matt Chauncey and Ryan Little — we text daily, but let me say this publicly: while I'm thankful for your writing talents, your friendship is more valuable to me than the entire multiverse. Marvel's been a wild ride. Glad we were on it together!"

"Lastly, our suit! I met Marvel exec & producer, Brad Winderbaum, in Aug 2018. The #WhatIf animated series was his vision, his baby from the start. You brought me into the Marvel Family & let me play with the coolest toys," she added. "Brad, you've changed my life & I'm eternally thankful. I could add a dozen more tweets to this thread because there are so many more talented and dedicated individuals who made #WhatIfS2 a reality."

