What If...? Season 2 Poster Revealed

Marvel's What If...? Season 2 released its first trailer today – which you can watch above!

Along with the first trailer for What If...? Season 2 comes a first poster for the sophomore season – which you can also view below!

The What If...? Season 2 poster once again puts Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher in the spotlight – only this time he's got much more of a Santa vibe going on. That's in part to help Disney+ and Marvel promote What If...? Season 2, which is making the unprecedented move of releasing nine episodes over nine consecutive days at the end of the year. So, Marvel Studios will very much indeed be present on fans' screens, all across the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

What If...? Season 1 was something of a divisive project for Marvel. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first animated series, the show split the fanbase right from the get-go. The fact that the CG animation wasn't everyone's flavor only further spit the audience – not to mention the fact that What If...? and its alt-universe scenarios didn't qualify as "critical" to the MCU canon as a lot of people were used to.

That all said, the trailer for What If...? Season 2 makes it clear that Marvel Studios is weaving this show much deeper into the larger Multiverse Saga story. There are implications all over the trailer that this next story arc will indeed have much more relevance to the collapse of the Marvel Multiverse as seen in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even the Spider-Verse animated films. The big question is: will Marvel go so far as to make this a true must-see chapter of the Multiverse Saga to get more fans to invest?