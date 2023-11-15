What If...? Season 2 Premiere Date And Release Schedule Revealed

The premiere date and release schedule for the second season of Marvel's What If...? has been revealed. The animated series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even has some of the actors reprise their voice roles. What If...?'s first season debuted in August 2021, and the development cycle for animated projects has fans wondering when they will see the alternate story tales of their favorite Marvel heroes again. Thanks to a nice press box from Marvel Studios, we now know What If...? Season 2 will have a unique release schedule, and also debut before the end of the year.

ComicBook.com received a press box for Marvel's What If...? Season 2 that reveals the second season will drop on December 22nd. In another surprising move, Marvel has chosen a daily release schedule, meaning new episodes will continue to run beginning on December 22nd, with the Episode 9 finale landing on December 30th. That makes What If the first Marvel show to go the daily release route, with Echo also being the first to drop all of its episodes all at once. Marvel previously confirmed What If...? Season 2 would debut during the holiday season in December.

What If...? Season 2 includes missing episodes from Season 1

The new season of What If...? will reportedly feature Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and more. Last year, What If...? head writer A.C. Bradley promised that the missing Gamora episode from Season 1 will appear as a "prequel" episode in the upcoming season.

"We definitely will," Bradley said when asked if we'll see more of Gamora. "What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it'll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we'll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don't even interact in the main MCU universe."

"Given all the upheaval that we've been through in the past two years, pushing an episode is nothing, and we completely understand," Bradley continued. "Our animation houses have been absolute rock stars in pulling off this show."