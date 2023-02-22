Stella Meghie to Direct Marvel's Wonder Man Episodes

Wonder Man has one of its directors now with Stella Meghie tabbed to shoot a couple of episodes for Disney+. The Yahya Abdul-Mateen II series is set to begin filming in the near future. Destin Daniel Cretton will be along to direct numerous episodes as well. Andrew Guest is aboard to write the series too. Deadline obtained the report and says that Marvel has had no comment at this time. The show continues to take shape after the first reports of Wonder Man being a thing among all the announced Disney+ projects. As the months pass, there will probably be a formal announcement at some point this year. But, for now, fans can look forward to the showbiz-style drama that's coming their way with Wonder Man.

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis actually spoke to producer Stephen Broussard about the upcoming show. While he couldn't reveal any concrete plot details as we're still a little ways away from release, he did hint that the comics will influence everything going on with Abdul-Mateen II's portrayal of the West Coast Avenger.

"[Wonder Man will] be definitely influenced by the comics. One of the things that we're excited about it is that it's going to feel very unique. It's not going to feel like anything you've quite seen in the MCU before," Broussard shared. "And the kind of stories we can tell on Disney+, which has been fun. Like streaming, serialized storytelling is a totally different muscle. So, we're having a blast making that one."



When Can You Expect Wonder Man?

So, one thing to keep in mind is that Marvel Studios is changing their strategy on Disney+. There will still be shows and introductions and continuing stories on the platform. But, you should not expect to see Wonder Man this year or the next as they're "spreading out" the content on Disney+ in Phase 5. Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly all about it last week.

Feige said, "I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

