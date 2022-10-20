Marvel Fan Art Shows How Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Could Look as Wonder Man Amidst Rumors

Marvel Studios has been doing really great launching their latest saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Multiverse Saga began with Phase Four and has slowly delved into the main focus with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase Four and Phase Five will launch guns blazing with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel has a bunch of projects in the works that probably won't have anything to do with the multiverse like Wonder Man. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is developing Wonder Man alongside Andrew Guest as the scribe. Fans have been wondering who could star as the character, with some hoping Nathan Fillion could fill the role. But earlier today an unsubstantiated rumor revealed that Aquaman star and Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II is in talks to play Simon Williams / Wonder Man. Now, one fan has created a piece of fan art that shows the actor as Wonder Man.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink, created a new design that shows how the Aquaman actor could look like as Wonder Man in the MCU. In the fan art we see Abdul-Mateen II fully suited up as the character with a black and red costume and glowing purple eyes. While this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, it's fun to think about the idea of him in the role. You can check out the fan art below!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think of the rumor? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!