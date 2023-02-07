Wonder Man Producer Shares First Disney+ Show Details (Exclusive)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's producer has revealed some new details about what's coming up with Wonder Man on Disney+. Stephen Broussard spoke to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis about the future for Destin Daniel Cretton's show featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams. It feels like a ton of shows have been announced, but there's no trailers or scenes to point to yet. But, the public knows its happening. Broussard joked, "Destin is doing a television show for us called Wonder Man. I think that's out there in the world." Later in the conversation, the producer said that the show will be influenced by comics storylines and that it should feel very unique when compared to other MCU stories that have come before.

"[Wonder Man will] be definitely influenced by the comics. One of the things that we're excited about it is that it's going to feel very unique. It's not going to feel like anything you've quite seen in the MCU before," Broussard revealed. "And the kind of stories we can tell on Disney+, which has been fun. Like streaming, serialized storytelling is a totally different muscle. So, we're having a blast making that one."

Phase 5 and The True Villain Are Here

Comicbook.com spoke to MCU architect Kevin Feige about where the MCU is headed next. It seems as though Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror lives at the heart of the entire conflict and that makes Marvel very excited for what's to come.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige explained. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President continued.

