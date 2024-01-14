Marvel's Wonder Man Resumes Filming After Strikes

After pausing production for much of 2023, Marvel's Wonder Man series looks to have started rolling cameras once again. Saturday, photos of the show's set building appeared online, showing the likeness of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's eponymous Avenger on some promotional material for a film premiere. Both Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again were filming principal photography when they were shut down because of last year's writers' and actors' strikes.

The latest set photos prove Abdul-Mateen's Simon Williams is a blockbuster star within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he'll be going by his superhero moniker while promoting his movie. Check out some of the movie snapshots below.

🚨Mais fotos do set de 'WONDER MAN'. pic.twitter.com/2CseouCCaO — Taverna Marvel (@TavernaMarvel) January 13, 2024

What is Marvel Spotlight?

Wonder Man is expected to be a part of Marvel Studio's new Marvel Spotlight banner, where projects are less connected to other releases in the franchise. The name Marvel Spotlight originates from a Marvel Comics anthology series of the same name, which ran across the 1970s and 1980s and led to many characters' debuts.

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum explained during an Echo event earlier this month. "Just like comics fans didn't need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what's happening in Maya's story."

While the show is under the Marvel Spotlight label, it's still very much in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans, however, won't need to be well versed in other MCU storylines before watching Wonder Man.

In addition to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man also stars Demetrius Grosse as Grim Reaper, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, and Lauren Glazier in a currently unknown role. Andrew Guest serves as showrunner, and Destin Daniel Cretton will remain on the series as an executive producer while directing the first two episodes.

The series has yet to set a release window on Disney+.