Marvel's Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Announces Cast, Diamond White To Star

Marvel has announced the cast for its upcoming animated series Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, and it looks like Diamond White will be leading the series. White has had roles on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful and Disney's The Lion Guard animated series. Also joining Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur are Luke Cage star Alfie Woodard, SNL's Sasheer Zamata, Marvel's Avengers Assemble star Fred Tatsciore, and Star Wars Resistance actor Gary Anthony Williams. The series follows a super-genius named Lunella Lafayette (White) who accidentally brings a 10-ton T-Rex from prehistoric times to the modern-day, where they partner to fight evil doers.

(Photo: Disney)

Here is the official Disney press release announcing the cast for Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur:

DIAMOND WHITE LEADS CAST OF DISNEY CHANNEL’S

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ANIMATED SERIES

‘MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR’

— Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler,

Fred Tatasciore and Gary Anthony Williams Round Out Main Cast;

Series Executive Producer Laurence Fishburne to Voice Recurring Role —

Actress and singer Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Disney’s “The Lion Guard”) will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in Disney Channel’s highly anticipated animated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” slated to premiere in 2022. Also joining the lead cast are Alfre Woodard (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins”) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops. Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC’s “black-ish” and “mixed-ish,” Freeform’s “grown-ish”) and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney’s “Kim Possible”). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (“Futurama”) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (“Planes”) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (“The Pirate Fairy”) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (“Elena of Avalor”) is producer.

Marvel's Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur is set to premiere in 2022.