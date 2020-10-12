Marvel Fans Are Demanding Release Of Adrianne Palicki's Most Wanted Pilot

Marvel fans still want to see the Marvel's Most Wanted pilot. One fan, @aosfilos, organized a celebration for the series taking place today on Twitter. It's a coordinated campaign to show Marvel Studios that an audience is waiting to see the pilot for the Agents of SHIELD spinoff that ABC declined to pick up in 2016. A website for the campaign describes the mission. It says, Marvel's Most Wanted, or simply Most Wanted, is an unaired television pilot based on the characters of Bobbi Morse and Lance Hunter, and was intended to be a spin-off to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It was slated to be produced by Marvel Television, and to air on ABC. Unfortunately, on May 12, 2016, it was announced that ABC would not pick up the series.

"Marve's Most Wanted Centers on Bobbi Morse (a.k.a. Mockingbird) and Lance Hunter of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., two ex-spies and ex-spouses who are on the run with no friends, no S.H.I.E.L.D. and a long list of enemies looking to claim a bounty on their heads. Able to trust no one but each other, Bobbi and Hunter form an uneasy alliance with Dominic Fortune, a rogue adventurer with a wealth of resources and even more adversaries, who agrees to protect them so long as they help him with his own agenda. These two heroes will help anyone in need, all while trying to uncover the conspiracy that put their own lives in jeopardy"

The campaign encourages fans to follow its social media account and to tweet with the assigned hashtags on this specific date while tagging Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, Disney, Disney+, and Hulu. Keep reading to see some of the posts.