Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.

Marvel Snap is a card battler designed by Second Dinner, a studio founded by developers who previously worked on Blizzard's hit digital card game Hearthstone. Published by Nuverse, the game includes more than 150 Marvel characters, with artwork that is a mix of new creations and images taken from Marvel's history.

Effective today, I’m being replaced as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Because now, @MarvelSnap gives players control over the entire Marvel Universe. You think you can do as good of a job as I did? We'll see about that. pic.twitter.com/8NcdLg1VJK — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 18, 2022

"Nuverse is committed to building a global community of connected gamers, bringing them fun experiences and inspiring gaming they won't find anywhere else," said Tom van Dam, Senior Director of BD and Partnerships for Snap (Nuverse), in the press release that first announced the game. "With Marvel Snap, we worked hand-in-hand with the teams at developer Second Dinner and Marvel to create a unique, exciting card battler that we hope is a hit with players worldwide."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the world-class development talent at Second Dinner and the cutting-edge global publishing of Nuverse to bring this innovative game to Marvel fans and CCG players alike," said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President, Marvel Entertainment. "Seeing how our teams have been working together utilizing our beloved Marvel characters and their stories, we know Second Dinner and Nuverse have all the ingredients to deliver a landmark video game."

"We grew up obsessively playing CCGs and have spent decades designing them. We want the entire world to fall in love with card battlers just like we have," said Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner. "Marvel Snap is unlike any card battler ever made. We've worked tirelessly to ensure that the game is super deep for hardcore players, while remaining very approachable so everyone can jump in and have a blast. We're stoked to partner with Nuverse so that we can reach millions of players with our first game."

Marvel Snap launches today, October 18th. The game is available for iOS, Android, and PC.