Marvel's What If...? Recasts a Fan-Favorite MCU Character

Around these parts, Vin Diesel is best known for bringing Grootto life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the bipedal tree doesn't necessarily speak all too often, Diesel still lent his voice to the beloved character in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, in addition to the animated I Am Groot Disney+ mini-series. When it comes to What If...?, however, Diesel is nowhere to be found.

In the animated show's second season, Groot appears as one of the Guardians in the season's first episode. While the character doesn't have a major role in the episode, he still has a line or two. Instead of Diesel voicing those Groot lines, longtime voice actor Fred Tatasciore is the one credited with stepping into the role.

Diesel previously hinted his time in the MCU had come to an end, reflecting on Groot's emotional final line in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the red carpet premiere for the film.

"You know, just... on that front, it was very cool because it meant that the audience is now able to understand the vernacular, the language of this Flora colossus," Diesel said earlier this year. "And that's a testament to the ten years of loyalty which we've been so blessed with in this franchise with the Groot character and patience to have people wait that long for somebody saying three words. But, like everything alive, with patience and dedication."

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.