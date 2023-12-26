What If...? Season 2 Episode 5 Ending Explained

The fifth episode of What If...? Season Two introduces Wanda-Merlin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe typically follows a singular, standard story, Marvel's What If...? has allowed the filmmakers at the studio to pursue certain tales that might not be able to typically be told in live-action. In one particular case, the animated show's latest episode essentially retold The Winter Soldier in a new light, with a surprise twist ending that took viewers to another completely different universe.

After battling a brainwashed Steve Rogers/HYDRA Stomper, Captain Carter is suddenly teleported to an alternate reality that appears to be akin to a medieval realm. There, she's greeted by versions of Nick Fury and Wanda Maximoff that are donning outfits that'd make King Arthur jealous. In fact, the new version of Wanda pulls directly from Arthurian legend as she's given the name Wanda-Merlin.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN WANDA MERLIN CAN OPEN MULTIVERSAL PORTALS???? WE WENT THROUGH ALL THAT SHIT IN MOM FOR WHAT pic.twitter.com/d9ZSmmiCIy — ໊ (@WandasAttorney) December 26, 2023

Interestingly enough, Wanda-Merlin can apparently cast portals and allow her to jump from dimension to dimension, a stunning reversal from the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was forced to use the Darkhold to travel between dimensions because the tome's dark magics allowed her to do so.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.