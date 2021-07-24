Masters of the Universe: Revelation Mattel Action Figure Pre-Orders Hit Collector Con

Kevin Smith's Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now streaming to the delight of critics and some - but clearly not all - fans. Mattel opened up online pre-orders for the Masterverse action figures based on the show earlier this month, but Walmart has finally chimed in with the wave as part of their Collector Con event, and the lineup includes their exclusive Faker.

The first wave of figures includes He-Man, Moss Man, Skeletor, and Evil-Lyn, an oversized 9-inch tall Skelegod, a 14-inch long Battle Cat, Spikor, Beast Man, Teela, and Man-At-Arms - all of which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $23.99 to $40.99. Walmart has some of these figures available to pre-order here for $19.97, which includes a listing for their exclusive Faker figure priced at $29.99. It was "out of stock" at the time of writing, but it's unclear whether or not pre-orders were ever opened. The addition of images to the listing is a new development, so keep tabs on that link for updates or sign up for an in-stock alert.

Each 7-inch Masterverse figure features at least 30 points of articulation and loads of accessories. The official breakdown is as follows:

The Masterverse Core Assortment – 7” He-Man, Skeletor, Moss Man and Evil-Lyn action figures.

Masterverse Skelegod – A 9” action figure which also comes with an alternate pair of hands, one weapon and one flame accessory.

Masterverse Ultimate Battle Cat – A 14”-long action figure with detachable armor and helmet that, once removed, reveals the character’s alter ego, Cringer.

And, we will be introducing additional characters to the collection later this fall.

Picking up from the end of Filmation's original animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation launched July 23rd on Netflix. The series is officially described as such, "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

