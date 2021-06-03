Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Describes Show's Difference from She-Ra

✖

This summer will see the return of He-Man and the land of Eternia with a new animated series on Netflix, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, with the legendary creator Kevin Smith at the helm, and in a recent interview, the creator of Clerks and Mallrats dove into how his upcoming series will be different from Netflix's She-Ra And The Princesses of Power. With both Prince Adam and She-Ra hailing from the same universe when they first were introduced, the upcoming animated adaptation by Kevin Smith might not take place in the same locale, but the two franchises do still have plenty in common.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is set to land on July 23rd, bringing us a new take on the world of He-Man, Eternia's heroes, and the forces of Skeletor. Assembling a stacked roster of voice talent including the likes of Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Phil LaMarr, Justin Long, and Kevin Conroy to name a few, it definitely seems as if Smith and his crew are looking to leave their mark on the fan-favorite franchise. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power debuted on Netflix in 2018 and took a radical new approach to the heroine of Eternia, coming to an end in 2020 with several seasons under its belt along with a big fan following.

Kevin Smith, in a recent interview with i09, dove into detail about what he, and his crew, was aiming to do with the new story of Greyskull hitting Netflix later this summer and how both the upcoming series and She-Ra are able to share the same sense of unrestrained creativity:

“Our manifest was to be fanservicey. We did not have a kind of creative, let’s call it, freedom to reinvent the franchise the way that She-Ra did and did it brilliantly. [Noelle Stevenson’s] She-Ra cartoon played to a lot more people than it probably ever would have played to if they just kept it in its original incarnation. But She-Ra, even in its era, wasn’t as well known as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe so there’s more room for creativity there. And in fact, that’s what they were allowed to do. ”

