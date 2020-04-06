Matt LeBlanc Calls Friends Reunion Special “Getting the Band Back Together Without Instruments”

Though filming on the Friends Reunion Special has been delayed over at HBO Max due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast is still eager to finally make it happen. Star Matt LeBlanc appeared on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show today (filmed prior to the production shutdown) and opened up about the project referring to it as “the six of us together talking about the good old days.” TV Guide notes the actor also said “we got the band back together without the instruments,” confirming the unscripted nature of the one-off special. Production on the special was set to be filmed on March 23rd and 24th on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank and despite LeBlanc speaking in the past tense on the product, filming didn’t actually take place.

Things will be held down until at least May and there’s no formal filming date yet. It remains uncertain when all of the programming on various platforms will resume production as normal. There have been a host of shows, movies, and theater productions postponed due to the pandemic including everything from Warner Bros. Television and Netflix.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were all set to return. Also rejoining the project are series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The Friends Reunion Special was set to be a huge draw for HBO Max in the early days of the service. The company paid a pretty penny to get the streaming rights to the landmark show. That reinforces the thought that multiple industry minds had that all of these different services will be fighting for digital real estate later this year. But, now with coronavirus in the thick of the public consciousness, the question of more home-based entertainment becomes pressing.

All 236 episodes of Friends will find a new home on HBO Max after leaving its previous streaming home, Netflix. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars will also be a part of HBO Max’s library. The streaming service has marshaled some top tier creatives for their exclusive content. Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti and Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon. Berlanti is slated to create four movies aimed at young adults. Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will produce at least two films.

Even though the Friends special hasn’t been shot, and many other programs are on hold as well, HBO Max reportedly remains on track to debut to viewers in the United States in May. When HBO Max launches it will cost $14.99 a month and will include content from the likes of HBO, Cartoon Network, TNT, TruTV, Crunchy Roll, DC Universe, TBS, and even originals for the service.