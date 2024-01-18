Issa Rae Fans Sad Rap Sh!t Cancelled
Max cancels Issa Rae's Rap Sh!t.
Max canceled Issa Rae's Rap Sh!t and fans are not okay with the decision. The second season wrapped in late December. People watching at home feel bad for Aida Osman and the other stars of Rap Sh!t. On Rotten Tomattoes, critics lauded Season 2 to the tune of a 100% freshness rating on the Tomatometer. With the mass exodus of shows like Julia, Our Flag Means Death, and Rap Sh!t, some people are wondering what the future of originals looks like on the platform. With so many beloved programs biting the dust, there's a ton of hand-wringing on social media and its largely justified. Issa Rae had a bunch of projects in development with Warner Bros. before the Discovery merger and now all of that seems highly unlikely. So, catch all the commentary down below!
"We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa's talents can accomplish," a Max spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a written statement. "A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We'll never get Seduce and Scheme out of our heads and we wouldn't have it any other way."
This the second Issa Rae banger they canceled at Max 🤬— Mari (@MariFunkhouser) January 18, 2024
Might be time to find a new home for Hoorae, this Max era is not it https://t.co/r4sG2xlM8s pic.twitter.com/ax8kLrQAvT
I’m really sick of HBO Max (yeah, you’re getting called by your original name!) for always cancelling black led shows! How are y’all going to cancel Rap Shit on a cliffhanger?! I’m ready to fight now! 😭 Issa Rae, why do they always do this to you?! pic.twitter.com/WaKpprWGhy— Ameen Price-Burnett (@ShowStopper93) January 18, 2024
Issa Rae creates great shows. I don’t understand why they are constantly getting cancelled.— MK🤴🏾: #MusicStan (@MusicKing__) January 18, 2024
Why does HBO Max keep canceling Issa Rae’s shows??! First, Sweet Life now Rap Shit… huh?!!!— Kiana (@kianasamone) January 18, 2024
So Rap Sh!t has been canceled… and I blame ya’ll. YA’LL got another one of Issa Rae’s shows CANCELLED because of lack of SUPPORT— anté (@ntegrld) January 18, 2024
insecure being one of the shows that sustained HBO through the streaming wars, canceling anything Issa Rae gives them is a slap in the face. @betplus needs to go ahead and pick that on up.— god's sleepiest lil soldier 🌙 (@SheaButterPapi) January 18, 2024
Issa Rae needs her own network! HBO has cancelled all her shows like wtf— Gen💋 (@_genesisrenae) January 18, 2024
Also Issa Rae is freaking fantastic. This is Max's loss. That is all.— 🔎Christine Tartaglia🔍 (@ChristineTartag) January 18, 2024
Issa Rae and her work has been a saving grace for HBO. Rap Shit was one of the few reasons I still had a subscription!— nucking futs (@lordofthewhys69) January 18, 2024
Time to part ways with MAX, I guess 🤷♀️