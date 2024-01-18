Issa Rae Fans Sad Rap Sh!t Cancelled

Max canceled Issa Rae's Rap Sh!t and fans are not okay with the decision. The second season wrapped in late December. People watching at home feel bad for Aida Osman and the other stars of Rap Sh!t. On Rotten Tomattoes, critics lauded Season 2 to the tune of a 100% freshness rating on the Tomatometer. With the mass exodus of shows like Julia, Our Flag Means Death, and Rap Sh!t, some people are wondering what the future of originals looks like on the platform. With so many beloved programs biting the dust, there's a ton of hand-wringing on social media and its largely justified. Issa Rae had a bunch of projects in development with Warner Bros. before the Discovery merger and now all of that seems highly unlikely. So, catch all the commentary down below!

"We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa's talents can accomplish," a Max spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a written statement. "A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We'll never get Seduce and Scheme out of our heads and we wouldn't have it any other way."

This the second Issa Rae banger they canceled at Max 🤬



Might be time to find a new home for Hoorae, this Max era is not it https://t.co/r4sG2xlM8s pic.twitter.com/ax8kLrQAvT — Mari (@MariFunkhouser) January 18, 2024

