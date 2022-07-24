Mayans M.C. Renewed for Season 5 at FX

It's been just over a month since the Season 4 finale of FX's Mayans M.C. and now fans of the series know that there's more to come. On Sunday, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con (via Variety) that the series has been renewed for a fifth season. Season 5 of the series will premiere sometime in 2023. Additionally, it was announced that series co-creator and executive producer Elgin James h ad inked a new multiyear deal with 20th Television.

"Elgin is a visionary leader who managed the nearly impossible task of being in multiple places at one time as director, showrunner and writer on his brilliant Mayans M.C.," Karey Burke, president of 20th Television said in a statement. "He's also a passionate champion of emerging voices and young storytellers both in front and behind the camera, which is another reason we love being in business with him. There's virtually nothing he can't do and we're grateful to have him at 20th."

In a statement, James expressed gratitude to "every single member of the Mayans family".

"20th is my home," James said. "I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen."

A spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

The series stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas. It originally debuted in September 2018. Season 4 of the series ended with some major shifts, with EZ (Pardo) taking control of the MC with Bishop (Irby) by his side while a full-blown war with SAMCRO is right on the horizon, setting thing sup for an explosive Season 5.

"Yeah, we always knew we wanted to go there," James said previously. "In Season 4, we definitely stepped on the gas a little bit. While creating these characters, Kurt [Sutter] and I talked about how EZ had this path out and was going to go to Stanford but that was never going to happen. The universe was going to spit him out back where he belongs—that was always going to be his fate. For three seasons he wasn't sure if he was in or out but now, he's all in. He's making the wrong decisions but he's handling it in the same way he did with his dog when he was little where he did what no one else could. That's what he's doing now with the club where there are egos is in the way like with Bishop, Angel. And I don't say ego in a negative way."

Are you excited that Mayans M.C. has been renewed for Season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!