Mayans M.C. Season 4 Trailer Released by FX

There’s a reckoning upon us in the Season 4 trailer for FX’s Mayans M.C. “I’m tired of small men hijacking this club. Letting their ego and their weakness dictate,” grumbles EZ (JD Pardo) as war brews between the Mayans and Sons of Anarchy‘s SAMCRO. The Santo Padre Charter is “on their last leg. The whole club is hanging by a thread. Let the dogs eat each other. We’ll feast on the bones,” says a SAMCRO charter president, teasing the biker battle of the century​ when Mayans M.C. returns with a two-episode premiere​ Tuesday, April 19 on FX (streaming the next day on Hulu).

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other charters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal.

“I don’t think [the past] is ever going to go away. Once the water breaks the dike, I don’t know if it ever ends. I don’t know how you put that back together,” Elgin James, who co-created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff with Kurt Sutter, told Deadline​ about the new season. “We start [Season 4] off with a bang; we come out swinging. There’s more action in the first episode than there was in the three earlier seasons. We will take our time and be patient because we also have to reset ourselves emotionally. But once it starts rolling again, there’s no stopping it. [The war] is definitely going to take a season, and it may take the rest of these characters a lifetime.”

Also starring Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas, the 10-episode fourth season of Mayans M.C. premieres April 19 on FX and is streaming April 20 on Hulu.