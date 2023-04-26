Mayans MC Final Season Trailer Released by FX

The story of EZ, Angel, and the Mayans of Santo Padre is coming to an end very soon. Mayans M.C., a spinoff of FX's Sons of Anarchy, has been a major hit over the last half-decade. Season 5, which kicks off in May, will be its last, closing the chapter on the saga of the Brothers Reyes. With just under a month to go before the final season arrives, FX is offering fans the first look at the action and mayhem to-come.

On Wednesday, FX released the first trailer for Mayans Season 5, picking up the tale of EZ from the end of Season 4. EZ is on a warpath, determined to take out the Sons of Anarchy by any means necessary. That fight has already claimed the lives of several brothers, but this power-hungry EZ no longer seems to care, and it appears like Angel is the only one who thinks his brother can be brought back to reality. You can check out the full Mayans final season trailer below!

JD Pardo stars as EZ Reyes, who was a prospect in the first season of Mayans M.C. but has since gone on to be the charter's president. The series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Vargas, Joseph Lucero, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, Vanessa Giselle, and JR Bourne. The series was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 5 of Mayans M.C.:

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel – as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family."

Mayans returns to FX with its final season on May 24th. Episodes will arrive on Hulu the day after they air.