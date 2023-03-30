Mayans M.C. Final Season Teaser Reveals Premiere Date

The story of Ezekiel Reyes and the Mayans of Santo Padre is coming to an end in the very near future. Early this year, FX announced that Mayans M.C. would be coming to an end after its fifth season, closing the book on the second TV series set in the world of Sons of Anarchy. Fans knew that the final season of the acclaimed spinoff would be arriving at some point in 2023, but now we have an exact date to look forward to.

On Thursday, FX unveiled the first teaser for the final season of Mayans M.C., which revealed that Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, May 24th at 10 pm ET. The premiere will consist of the first two episodes in the 10-episode season. After the first two, new Mayans episodes will be released one at a time, on a weekly basis. You can check out the full teaser below!

The teaser trailer sees EZ riding away from a storm, with demons chasing after him and pulling him down. This clearly reflects EZ's story over the course of Mayans M.C., which has seen him turn from the show's hero into its villain.

JD Pardo stars as EZ Reyes, who was a prospect in the first season of Mayans M.C. but has since gone on to be the charter's president. The series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Vargas, Joseph Lucero, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, Vanessa Giselle, and JR Bourne. The series was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Here's the official synopsis for Mayans M.C.:

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel – as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family."