American Horror Story Season 12 Adds Cara Delevingne

American Horror Story is known for featuring a rotating cast of returning performers, but Deadline confirmed today that the upcoming Season 12 is adding newcomer to the franchise Cara Delevingne in an undisclosed role. Delevingne won't be the only fresh face in the franchise with the upcoming season, as Kim Kardashian was previously confirmed to be starring in the new storyline, while Season 12 will also see the long-awaited return of Emma Roberts to the FX series. Production on the new season is expected to kick off this summer, potentially allowing the new season to premiere this fall, just in time for the Halloween season.

Like with many seasons of American Horror Story, the overall plot is being kept under wraps for the time being, but for the first time in the series' history, rather than being an entirely original narrative, the upcoming season is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition. The novel was previously described as being "a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."

This won't be Delevingne's first foray into the world of genre storytelling, having previously starred as a disturbing version of DC's Enchantress for the 2016 Suicide Squad. The model-turned-actor also starred in the sci-fi adventure Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and in the fantasy series Carnival Row on Prime Video. The project she starred in that most likely mirrors the overall tone of American Horror Story the closest was Season 2 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, as that project is a murder mystery that has plenty of humor spread out amongst an ensemble cast, a tone often seen in American Horror Story.

Halley Feiffer is set to serve as the showrunner of the new season, with the theme "Delicate" being used to describe the upcoming episodes. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously shared a statement when Kardashian and Roberts were announced as joining the cast.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy detailed earlier this month. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Stay tuned for details on the new season of American Horror Story.

