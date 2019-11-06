Mayans MC Season 2 Finale Ends With a Shocking Sons of Anarchy Twist

Jax Teller spent his final days at the end of Sons of Anarchy orchestrating a plan for his club and family to get better after his death. For the Sons, this meant eventually getting out of the gun business and repairing relations with the longtime rivals, the Mayans. Of course, that rival-turned-brother organization is the subject of the currently-airing Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans MC, which has significant ties to the original series. The effects of Jax’s actions in the Sons finale have directly charged many of the events in Mayans MC, and the two clubs now work closely as allies. However, a twist at the end of Tuesday night’s Season 2 finale of Mayans MC could change the everything for both organizations going forward.

WARNING: This article contains Major Spoilers from the Mayans MC Season 2 finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

Heading into the finale, the Mayans had decided to take revenge on the Vatos Malditos for the death of Riz, who was initially shot in the VM attack but was killed by Mayans VP Taza. Since the Mayans couldn’t outright attack the VMs, they worked out a plan to ambush their rivals at a birthday party for the VM president’s mother. The attack works for the most part, with the Mayans killing every member of the Vatos at the party, save for the president. While looking for him, they were met with a nasty surprise.

The last shot of the finale showed one of the dead bodies left in the wake of the Mayans’ attack, and he was wearing a Sons of Anarchy kutte on his back. While it was unintentional, the recklessness of the attack from the Mayans resulted in the death of a Son. This could easily set the relationship between the Mayans and the Sons back years if anyone were to find out.

Honestly, it shouldn’t be hard for Chibs and the Sons to figure out that the Mayans were behind this attack. They had it out for the Vatos already and the club’s president is still alive. He saw the entire thing go down and it would only take a phone call for the Sons of Anarchy to find out exactly what happened.

Mayans MC was recently renewed for a third season, and it now looks like their broken relationship with the Sons could the driving force behind the story going forward.

What did you think of the Mayans MC Season 2 finale? Let us know in the comments!