Mayans M.C. Season 3 Premiere Available on Hulu

After delays in production caused Mayans M.C. Season 3 to get pushed from 2020 to 2021, the hit FX motorcycle drama is finally back on the air. The third season of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series returned with a two episode premiere on Tuesday night. If you missed the premiere, or no longer have cable to watch FX, the new merger of Disney and Fox actually makes watching the new episodes easier than ever before. You can watch both of the new Mayans M.C. episodes on Hulu, right now.

Last year, Disney launched a new program called FX on Hulu. This saw some upcoming FX shows shift to Hulu originals, but it also made Hulu the go-to streaming platform for anything FX. Each new episode of an ongoing FX series will get added to Hulu the morning after it airs. So that means both of the new episodes of Mayans M.C. are already available to stream.

The third season of Mayans M.C. takes place a few months after the end of Season 2, so some time has passed in the world of the show. EZ is a fully-patched member of the M.C., and he is helping the rest of the club deal with the fallout of the Vatos Malditos massacre.

"Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," showrunner Elgin James told EW. "EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest. Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep."

It's clear early on in Season 3 that the gloves are off and things are getting darker than ever before. Everyone involved with the series has been teasing a very intense season, and the first two episodes have lived up to that hype.

