Mayans M.C. Showrunner Knows "Exactly" How the Series Will End

✖

The fourth season of FX's acclaimed drama Mayans M.C. began on Tuesday night, but the creative team behind the series already has their eyes on the ending. This current installment won't be the show's last, which is certainly good news for fans. That said, co-creator and showrunner Elgin James already knows exactly how Mayans M.C. will come to an end, and the series has been building to that very conclusion for a while now.

James recently spoke to Variety about the fourth season of Mayans, which will see the titular club go toe-to-toe with the Sons of Anarchy. While speaking about the events of the premiere and Season 4 as a whole, James revealed that there's a concrete ending in mind, though he isn't sure how long it will take to get there.

"We know where it ends," James said. "I know the very last shot. So, it's not in Season 4 so I'm just going to say, there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends and we have been headed there for a while now."

The producer went on to say that he has let the actors on Mayans and the executives at FX in on the show's ending. It could take any number of years to get there, but everyone knows where the story is going and how it eventually wraps up.

"I wasn't able to verbalize it or I was too scared to verbalize it until last season," he continued. "I was like, by the way, this is how it all ends. First, I told the actors, so they know. They know where this ends and the studio and the network are starting to get a sense of where it ends but we'll see if it's Season 5 or Season 15."

There will at least be five seasons of Mayans M.C., given that James has confirmed his ending won't take place in Season 4. Once Season 5 arrives, however, it seems like all bets are off. Sons of Anarchy, the series that launched the connected franchise Mayans exists within, lasted for a total of seven seasons.

What did you think of the Mayans M.C. Season 4 premiere? Let us know in the comments!