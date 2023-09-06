Mayor of Kingstown Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan's TV empire on Paramount+ continues to grow, with new shows and Yellowstone spinoffs arriving on a regular basis. One of the most popular of Sheridan's non-Yellowstone programs, Mayor of Kingstown, is now officially getting the green light to continue on for another season. Starring Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown was one of the first big programs launched by Paramount+, helping kick things off for the streaming service as it rebranded from CBS All Access. The series has run for two years and will now head into a third.

Paramount+ announced on Wednesday that Mayor of Kingstown had officially been renewed for Season 3. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision about Season 3 was actually made months ago, but nothing was announced because Renner has been recovering from a devastating snow plow accident. Mayor of Kingstown's second season debuted on Paramount+ back in March.

With Renner now doing better, it's as good a time as any to reveal the future of Mayor of Kingstown. Of course, production can't actually start on the third season until the ongoing strikes are resolved.

Jeremy Renner's Recovery and Return

The official Season 3 announcement for Mayor of Kingstown was put on hold as Renner recovered from his injuries. Shortly after his accident occurred early this year, he sent a message to co-star and series co-creator Hugh Dillon to assure he'd be okay.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Dillon told us. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, okay, he's gonna come back. He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

